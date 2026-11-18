COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Lake Avenue is shut down near Highway 115 following a crash in the area, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said Wednesday.

A patient was extricated and was being transported to a local hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said. The condition of that patient was not immediately available

It was also not immediately clear when the crash would be clear so traffic along the westbound lanes of Lake Avenue could move again.

This is a developing story. Stay with News5 for updates.

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