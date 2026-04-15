Westbound Circle Drive off-ramp to Hancock Expressway closed through April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers in the southeast of Colorado Springs should expect a significant detour on South Circle Drive if trying to use the westbound off-ramp onto Hancock Expressway.

Work in the area is part of the ongoing Circle Drive Bridges Replacement project. The closure will last through the rest of April.

Detours will be marked by signage in the area. The City of Colorado Springs says business access in the area will not be available from westbound Circle Drive during the closures.

For more information about the project, click here.

Watch our previous coverage from when one of the bridges opened back up

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