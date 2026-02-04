‘We have definitely seen a dip,’ local ski shops see fewer customers as Colorado experiences low snowpack

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is experiencing one of its lowest snowpacks in recent years, creating significant challenges for ski shops and tourism-dependent businesses across the state.

The lack of snow has particularly impacted rental shops in southern Colorado, where business owners report substantial drops in sales and foot traffic.

"It's pretty rough in general for sales. It's gone down," said Tyler Pheifer.

Tyler Pheifer is one of the owners of Gearonimo Sports , a popular ski and snowboard rental shop in Colorado Springs. She said the shop earns most of their money from winter sports.

"Our sales are usually 75% ski and snowboard. So they really carry our sales," Pheifer said.

The reduced snowfall has created a ripple effect throughout the tourism industry. At Mountain Sports Haus, a rental shop near Monarch Mountain, store manager Steve Gentile reports foot traffic is down 20% this ski season.

"Even people that may have Monday, Tuesday off from Colorado Springs, Canyon City, Pueblo, we're not seeing that traffic that we've traditionally seen in the past," Gentile said.

Some businesses are adapting by expanding their reach beyond Colorado's borders. Gearonimo Sports has turned to online sales, shipping equipment to areas with better snow conditions.

"The East Coast is getting hit with snow and so we ship a lot of skis to the East Coast, which is awesome," Pheifer said.

She said having the online store has helped offset some losses from less local sales.

"I think when stuff starts to dip, when you're normally used to sales, you have to kind of recreate yourself. And so we recreated ourselves and did an online store," Pheifer said.

Despite the challenges, business owners remain cautiously optimistic. Gentile said they hope to see more business pick up during March when spring break travelers come to town.

For now they are making due and joining the rest of the ski industry, hoping more snow will arrive before the season ends.

"It might still come. We'll see. Otherwise, we'll just keep pressing forward and we'll be ready for next year," Pheifer said.

