'We all have the heart to help,' A Pueblo nonprofit expands beyond syringe program to offer more services

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo nonprofit known for its syringe access program is expanding its mission to provide a wider range of services to help community members get back on their feet.

"We are a wellness center and an opportunity to be treated people where they are and what they need," Lori Stalcar said.

SoCo Harm Reduction, located in the Bessemer neighborhood, has grown beyond its original harm reduction focus to include hygiene programs, clothing assistance, and reentry support for formerly incarcerated individuals.

"That's not all we do," said Lori Stalcar, the organization's interim executive director.

The nonprofit also offers free showers on Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 10am to 2pm.

"It's a beautiful time for anyone to kind of just feel fresh again and renewed in life," Stalcar said.

Visitors can also access the organization's clothing closet, where they can select items in their size at no cost.

"It's a nice room. They get to go in and shop in their size and be able to leave the building feeling brand new again," Stalcar said.

SoCo Harm Reduction also partners with the Department of Corrections to help people transition from prison back into the community through their wages program.

"We have a home that we house a few folks who are coming out of corrections, and then get some services with work and education and just really getting back on their feet," Stalcar said.

Stalcar envisions expanding the organization's impact by partnering with other businesses and organizations that complement their mission. They have a large space, Stalcar said they could use to have events or table resources. The goal is to pool resources and offer wellness, treatment, and career services under one roof.

"I want to partner with the other businesses and the neighbors here in town of Bessemer to really get this community of Pueblo back in a place where people feel pride and don't feel afraid to be here," Stalcar said.

Stalcar emphasized that volunteers play a crucial role in SoCo Harm Reduction's operations. Those interested in accessing services or volunteering can find more information on SoCo Harm Reduction’s Facebook.

