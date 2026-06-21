Water lantern festival returns to Prospect Lake over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A nationally recognized festival made a stop right here in southern Colorado. The water lantern festival returned to Prospect Lake on Saturday evening.

Gates opened at 5:30 pm before the lanterns were launched closer to sunset.

The festival also features live music, food trucks, and other vendors.

A music performance and a meditation ceremony lead up to the lantern release at eight thirty at night.

Attendees personalized lanterns with a special message or drawings of their choosing.

"Yeah, I just wrote like what I want for the future, what I hope, and who I hope to become." Clara Hail - first time at the Water Lantern Festival

Right around 8:30, people set adrift their lanterns across Prospect Lake as they floated with all their personalized messages.

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