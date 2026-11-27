From rifle-rated armor to grueling charity rides, see how Shield 616 has spent a decade protecting the people who protect our communities.
Watch our full News5 Special in the video below
Shield 616 marks 10 years of protecting first responders
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Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83
Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters
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