WATCH: Penrose kicks off 2026 with annual 'New Year's Day Ride'

PENROSE, Colo. (KOAA) — People in one southern Colorado town are kicking off 2026 in quite the unique way. Thursday, the annual 'New Year's Day Ride' happened in Penrose, featuring more than 100 riders from all over Colorado.

The Colorado Horse Rescue Network says the New Year's Day Ride is one of its biggest fundraisers. The group has helped more than 1,500 horses since it was founded in 2013.

