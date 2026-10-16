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WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor to deliver State of the City Address

Colorado Springs mayor
KOAA
Colorado Springs mayor
Colorado Springs mayor
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On Friday morning, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade will deliver his annual State of the City address.

The event is being held at the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.

Mayor Mobolade plans to discuss the city’s priorities in the year ahead.

Watch the address in the video player above.

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