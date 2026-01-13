Warning period for mobile Speed Safety Cameras in Colorado Springs ends Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Monday, the warning period for the new mobile Speed Safety Cameras in Colorado Springs is over, and officials will now begin issuing citations.

Two vehicles marked "Photo Enforcement" use cameras with radar to track speeds. They are placed in the following areas:



school zones

roads bordering parks

neighborhoods

construction zones

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began using them earlier this month and provided a 30 days notice before issuing fines. That 30 day notice ends Monday.

CSPD says there is a sign detailing when speed enforcement activity is coming up, giving drivers adequate time to slow down.

"Ideally,... we're working to get to (where) it (does) not necessarily... tell you in advance what areas we're going to be, but we will put it on our website. Hey, this past month these were the areas that we have been," said Pamela Castro, CSPD's Specialized Enforcement Division Commander.

Drivers caught speeding will receive a fine weeks later by mail.

___

____

