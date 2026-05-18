Walsenburg Junior/Senior High School evacuated following a bomb threat

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at the Walsenburg Junior/Senior High School were sent home on Monday after a reported threat at the school.

Multiple agencies responded to the Walsenburg Junior/High School after a threat was reportedly called into the Walsenburg Police Department, according to Superintendent Bobby Howard.

According to the Walsenburg Police Department, a bomb threat and reports of weapons at the high school were called into their offices Monday morning.

The police department and Huerfano County Sheriff's Office are on scene, and students and staff were sent home out of an abundance of caution.

Parents heading to pick up students are being asked to contact Secretary Martinez at the Park between the two schools to pick up their kids and have an ID ready.

Superintendent Bobby Howard says that while the Peakview Elementary School next door was not a part of the threat, students were sent home just to be safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

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