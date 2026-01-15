Volunteers rally for off-season improvements at Mesa Valley Wildlife Preserve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Winter in Colorado Springs usually signals a quieter season for trail and open space advocates, who often spend the colder months preparing for improvement and preservation efforts once the weather is warmer.

Diverging from what is typical, the Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) and Palmer Land Conservancy brought volunteers together for some January, hands-on work at the Mesa Valley Wildlife Preserve.

“I have a high schooler who I brought out with me, um, because I want him to be engaged in volunteering as well,” said Volunteer, Kara Turner.

More than 20 people showed up to work.

Turner said, "The sun's shining, so that's a good thing."

RMFI is known for expert trail building in backcountry locations, as well as large public access open spaces. Trails in the nature preserve are covered in snow, so volunteers are couched on invasive weed reduction and fire mitigation.

“Conservation work and stewardship work in places like this isn't just about the trail,” said Sam Hinkle with RMFI, “It's about preserving this place and protecting it.”

The 19 acre preserve is a lesser-known open space tucked away on the city’s west side

“We have a lot of birdlife here, certainly deer use the area as well; we've heard reports of bear in the area,” said Steve Harris with Palmer Land Conservancy.

Back in 1980, the precursor of Palmer Land Conservancy was approached by the land's trustees wanting it set aside as open space.

“The property came to us with deed restrictions that it shall always remain in its natural state for the benefit of wildlife," said Harris.

It has been around for decades, yet its location surrounded by homes keeps it a lesser known open space.

“One of the great things about this city, I think, is that there are these little hidden wild areas,” said Turner.

By opting in on a January call for help, several of the volunteers were introduced to a decades old open space, that is new to them.

