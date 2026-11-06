Victim identified in shooting on Halloween in Colorado Springs; suspect arrested

Colorado Springs police have identified the man shot and killed in the city on Halloween night and arrested a suspect.

According to CSPD, the victim is 40-year-old Brody McDowell of Colorado Springs. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Davijo Velarde.

Police responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of North Union Blvd. When they arrived on scene, they located McDowell who had been shot.

On Monday, Velarde was taken into custody. Police said this is the 12th homicide in the city this year, and that's down from 29 homicides at this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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