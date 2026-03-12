Veteran learns to adaptive ski with help from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

Kristy Durso is learning the ins and outs of adaptive skiing — how to get into a mono sitski, strap up, board a chair lift and make her way down the slope. She says it feels like magic.

"Sit skiing is incredibly freeing," Durso said, "You feel like you're going a million miles an hour."

Durso is a veteran and wheelchair user who says moving to Colorado opened the door to new adventures rather than new challenges.

"You think as a wheelchair user Colorado is kind of a daunting state to visit because of the snow and being able to wheel in it, but for me, I was so excited when we found out we were moving here because it meant that I was going to take on new adventures," Durso said.

She isn't doing this alone. Durso tells News5 this is her third sitski adventure in Colorado. The first at Eldora Mountain with their Ignite program, the second in Winter Park with the National Center for Disabled Sports, and now nonprofit Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

The BOEC is guiding her on her current journey, supplying equipment and teaching people how to adaptive ski and snowboard. She is doing this adventure with in part by the Hyperformance Foundation.

"Ultimately it's a chance to provide opportunity for all to get out there and start sliding on the hill," Yuri Czmola, assistant director of the ski program for Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, said.

Czmola explained that the program meets skiers where they are and grows with them.

"The goal is to get you out there to experience it. We have individuals who start on a bi ski and end up on a monoski, which would be a single ski variation of that. But the beauty is that we are able to outfit people with the equipment they need to experience the outdoors and independence is up to them and how they want to go," Czmola said.

The center has between 15 and 20 sit skis. He tells News5 the equipment for adaptive skiing can cost nearly $8,000, but people who want to learn without committing, can go to the BOEC.

Czmola says it costs $340 a day and the nonprofit also offers scholarships for those who need extra assistance.

"So it's not easy to find access to some of this gear, so we're lucky enough that we're able to work with some of these ski resorts to create access to the outdoors and for the cost of a lift ticket, we are allowed to have people experience the gear, even demo it if eventually they are lucky enough to find a scholarship that fits," Czmola said.

The program isn't just for people who use wheelchairs. They have equipment and classes for anyone who has a disability, like those who are visually impaired. They also give people the chance to try snowshoeing and adaptive cross-country skiing.

"It means anybody can do it. There's no limits," Czmola said, "Monoskis in general, are some of the steepest learning curves in skiing in general. So to have it at a place like Breckenridge is great. It allows people to learn with grace as opposed to having this being an intimidating experience."

When people are beginning to learn mono-skiing or bi-skiing, the BOEC provides instructors. There is an extensive training process so the instructors can provide whatever students need.

"There might be moments where we are calling out terms. There are other moments where we explore grids and help them define where they are on the hill through different coding calls and things like that, but it's very cool to see," said Czmola.

In the equipment room, staff can even modify a sitski to fit the individual skier. For Durso, that meant a custom fit.

"They had to add all kinds of padding. I've got duct holding pieces of foam in different places so that I can sit properly and be able to find that center and make it so I can turn without falling," Durso said.

For Durso, the balancing act can be difficult.

But she already has her sights set on a bigger goal. As a former gymnast, she says she is determined to one day make a jump like the Paralympic athletes she sees on television.

"My favorite is watching the sit ski jumpers doing their flips and twisting and turning. I think it is mind blowing," Durso said.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.