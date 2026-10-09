Venetucci Farms celebrates 90 years by giving kindergarteners pumpkins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of local students celebrated the fall season while also getting some hands on learning.

On Thursday, Venetucci Farm hosted one of several school field trips of the month. Kindergarteners were able to learn about planting, watering and growing vegetables.

The Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation says they expect to have about 1,500 students visit the farm in October. The foundations says while the farm cannot grow its own edible food because of contamination that happened a decade ago, the tradition continues with pumpkins from a farm in Pueblo.

“Why is it important to teach kids about agriculture? We want to ensure that these kids know the true heritage of the Pikes Peak region,” Martin Trujillo, the southeast executive director of Colorado Youth Outdoors, said. “It is not only essential, but also the different climates and things like that that this community brings together is truly what we want them to take home with them going forward.”

Every student also leaves with their own pumpkin to take home as long as they can carry it back to the bus on their own.

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