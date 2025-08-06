Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USAFA welcomes the Class of 2029 into the cadet wing with the annual Acceptance Day Parade

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in the annual Acceptance Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 9, 2023. Acceptance Day marks the completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) at the Academy, where new cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards signifying their acceptance into the Cadet Wing.
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is preparing for the academic year with the annual Acceptance Day Parade.

The parade marks the Class of 2029's acceptance into the Cadet Wing, where they go from Basic Cadets to Fourth-Class cadets.

Once the parade is over, the new cadets will receive their first shoulder board rank insignia and celebrate their new squadrons.

The school year begins on Thursday, August 7.

Cadets will also have the opportunity to briefly spend time with their family, the first time since In-processing Day in June.

Families will have another opportunity to visit their cadets at parents' weekend from August 29 through September 1.

