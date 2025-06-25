USAFA Class of 2029: 1,121 new cadets begin their journey on I-Day

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — Out of 9,623 applicants, only 1,121 appointees will become the U.S. Air Force's Class of 2029.

Additionally, Class of 2029 includes 12 international appointees from:



Cameroon

Egypt

Kenya

Japan

Kazakhstan

Mongolia

Philippines

Senegal

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Vietnam

June 25, 2025, marks the beginning of their journey with the in-processing day, or I-Day.

Cadets begin at the Holaday Athletic Center, where they take their oath of service and agree to serve a minimum of five years on active duty as an officer in the Air Force after their graduation.

"I (name) do solemnly swear (or affirm)



That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic



That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same



That I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter (Optional) So help me, God." U.S. Air Force

Afterwards, cadets are introduced to the Air Force and Space Force traditions/customs, courtesies, dress and appearance standards, including:



Haircuts for men

Hairstyle instructions and haircuts for women

Issuing of uniforms

Issuing of additional equipment



Dylan Smith/U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 11, 2024. The preparatory school offers a select group of civilians and enlisted personnel a pathway to join the cadre at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

After families drop off their cadets, they'll have the opportunity to attend the information fair at Arnold Hall to learn about the services that are available to cadets throughout their time at USAFA.

Families can also take a self-guided tour of the Honor Court to see cadets one last time before they leave.

Finishing I-Day signifies the start of Basic Cadet Training, which will end in early August, when they'll be welcomed into the Cadet Wing during the Acceptance Day Parade.

