USAFA pausing Gate Support Program starting Thursday amid government shutdown

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) says they will be pausing their Gate Support Program starting Thursday until further notice.

The academy says this is due to the government shutdown, and the Gate Support Program will resume once it reopens.

USAFA says employees and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead. They also say to allow extra time to get on base, especially during peak hours at the North and South gates and for football games and reunions.

According to USAFA, Security Forces personnel are working to maintain the safety and security of the academy while manning these constraints.

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.