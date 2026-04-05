USAFA Athletes to wear 'Freedom 250' patch on their uniforms for American independence

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) athletes will be commemorating the United States' 250th birthday with new 'Freedom 250' patches.

The academy says the patch celebrates 250 years of American independence.

"Freedom 250 is a year-long renewal of the love of American history. Our nation's independence was won not once, but over and over in defense of our nation through the contributions of the Air Force and Space Force."



"Air Force cadet-athletes will join the Long Blue Line and continue to lead our Air Force and Space Force, securing our nation's freedom for the next 250 years and beyond." USAFA

The new patches will be worn by multiple spring teams and will carry over into the fall with more teams.

El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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