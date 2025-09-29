Upcoming community gathering aims to help people in grief heal through music

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — An upcoming community gathering in Colorado Springs will help people in grief heal through music.

You'll hear artists, including renowned singer, songwriter and vocal activist Melanie DeMore, perform at 'A Community Gathering of Song and Healing' at Pikes Peak State College on Saturday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m.

DeMore is joining the local non-profit "Voices of Grief' to invite the community to be uplifted through song. I talked with her this week about what to expect if you show up.

"We need more connecting now, more than ever, particularly since we're living in a world that is so divisive and singing is the one way we can get everybody together and that's what's really important to me," said DeMore. "Folks say to me, 'What do I have to do to sing with you?' And I'm like, 'Are you breathing? Leave the rest to me.'"

Tickets are $20, and they are half price for any student. The proceeds help to pay for scholarships to attend grief workshops. To purchase tickets, visit the Voices of Grief Center's website.

