United Way of Pueblo County starts fund to help during government shutdown

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United Way of Pueblo County is asking for your help as it works to serve families impacted by the government shutdown.

The non-profit has started an emergency fund dedicated specifically to helping those affected. The money will go to other agencies that help people who rely on government assistance programs, including SNAP.

United Way says more than 40,000 people are SNAP recipients in Pueblo County, and about 14,000 of them are children.

"Now is not the time to pass judgment on folks," said United Way of Pueblo County President and CEO Shanna Farmer. "We don't know anybody's situation or why they may need assistance, but thank goodness these programs do exist for folks to fill the gaps."

If you want to donate or need help, visit United Way of Pueblo County's website.

A new resource available for the millions of people impacted by the lack of SNAP funding shows food pantries around the country. To see food pantries near you, click here.

