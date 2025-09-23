United Way of Pueblo County looking for adults to mentor middle school students

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Middle school can be a difficult time for students, but a group in Pueblo wants to help with that. United Way of Pueblo County is looking for adults 18 and older to mentor middle school students.

As a mentor, you are asked to spend more than one hour a week with them, and you meet at the student's school.

"The biggest expectations... are just care," said Diego Rivera with United Way of Pueblo County. "Be there honestly and consistently. Those are the hallmarks to any good relationship, especially when it comes to mentoring young folks who need an adult in their life who doesn't exist as a result of consequence or authority."

For other requirements or to sign up to be a mentor, visit Pueblo United Way's website.

