Ultramarathon runner dies during endurance run near Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. — A 60-year-old woman participating in the Hardrock 100 endurance run died Friday east of Silverton, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

The ultramarathon runner was identified as Elaine Stypula of Michigan.

The incident took place near Gold Lake on Little Giant Trail in San Juan County, Colorado.

The sheriff's office said its dispatch center received a call about CPR in progress around 9 a.m. Friday.

The Silverton Medical Rescue team was dispatched and arrived on scene after crews hiked a quarter mile on the Little Giant Trail.

The 60-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at 10:27 a.m.

The cause and manner of her death have yet to be determined.

The Hardrock 100 is a 100-mile ultramarathon run with over 66,000 feet of elevation change.