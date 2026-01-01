UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central announces first baby born in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central announced its first baby of 2026! A baby girl was born at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday.

The baby girl, whose name was not released, was born to Carina and Corbin Bultez of Colorado Springs. She is the couple's first child, weighing seven pounds and seven ounces.

UCHealth says Carina Bultez was due on January 5, but the couple is happy to have a New year's baby. Corbin Bultez mentioned that Carina's birthday is on Christmas.

“They are my two holiday queens,” said Corbin Bultez.

The baby has two golden retrievers named Mazi and Enzo waiting for her at home.

UCHealth says more than 5,400 births were recorded between Memorial Hospital's Central and North last year, which was a record.

___

____

