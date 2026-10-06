UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet announces retirement, will step down in 2027

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The chancellor of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will retire in 2027.

The university announced Tuesday that Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet will be departing at the end of her contract in June 2027. She has been at the university since 2023, when she assumed the role of interim chancellor. She was named chancellor in December 2023.

“It has been my great honor to serve UCCS and the CU System alongside incredible faculty and staff,” Sobanet said. “I’m committed to continuing our important work for the benefit of students and our community in my remaining time at UCCS.”

Before she joined UCCS, she held two executive positions at the University of Colorado Denver. Before that, she held executive positions within Colorado’s state education system, overseeing higher education and operations during former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration. A spokesperson for the university also said she previously held leadership roles at two Colorado community colleges.

“I am grateful for Jennifer’s dedication to UCCS and the whole CU system. She has been a stalwart in the work to prepare the campus for the future of higher education,” CU President Todd Saliman said. “Her efforts to create a successful and sustainable path forward for the campus have laid the foundation for positive outcomes for our current and future students.”