U.S. Air Force Academy welcomes 23rd superintendent in change-of-command ceremony

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Air Force Academy held a change of command ceremony Friday, marking the transition from its 22nd to 23rd superintendent.

Cadets, staff, and family gathered as Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind officially handed over his duties to Lt. Gen. Paul Moga.

Bauernfeind has led the academy since August 2024. During his tenure, he focused on developing cadets into leaders of character, emphasizing critical thinking and the academy's honor code.

In his final address, Bauernfeind expressed confidence in the cadets he leaves behind.

"When I see your dedication, your grit, and your commitment to our core values, just know that I sleep soundly at night with you about to take the watch," Bauernfeind said.

Moga, a graduate of the academy's class of 1995 and a former fighter pilot, now becomes the 23rd superintendent in the academy's history. He said he is ready to honor the academy's legacy while preparing graduates for what lies ahead.

"The history and legacy of this academy is written by the leaders and warfighters that it forges. We'll honor our history. On our heritage while ruthlessly preparing our graduates for the future fight," Moga said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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