COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two major highways in southwest Colorado will reopen fully before Thanksgiving after severe flooding damage this fall.

Colorado Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 160 Wolf Creek Pass will officially open to through traffic Saturday, November 21, at 7 a.m. Colorado Highway 151 is expected to open sometime early next week.

Both roads were damaged after severe flooding hit Pagosa Springs and the surrounding area.

CDOT crews say these roads reopening will cut down on a three and a half hour detour through New Mexico for people who would take CO 151 between Pagosa Springs and Durango.

“This reopening reconnects southwest Colorado communities impacted by the historic flood events to the rest of the state,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “Essential transportation services and visitors have regained direct access to communities like Pagosa Springs, who depend on tourism year-round.”

Both highways are safe for travel but crews will continue to perform road repairs in the coming weeks as weather allows. Crews say single-lane alternating traffic with full stops at a few locations until full reconstruction can be performed this spring. CDOT asks travelers to prepare for these stops and delays.

CDOT crews say U.S. 160 remains closed due to the collapsed Piedra Bridge.

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