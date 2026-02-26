Two wolves wander watersheds of Colorado's southern Front Range mountains

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Two wolves wandered the watersheds of our state's southern Front Range mountains this past month, according to a new map released Wednesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The map shows which watershed the collared wolves have entered from January 27 through Tuesday.

According to the map, one or two wolves were in the following areas:



Pueblo County

Cañon City

Penrose

Divide

Woodland Park

CPW says no wolves have crossed I-25 or spent time near urban centers. CPW encourages the public to submit any wolf sightings, videos and photos to them if you see one.

To view the map, visit CPW's website.

