Two southern Colorado communities receiving grant money to boost clean energy

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Two southern Colorado communities are receiving grant money to help adopt policies that will help cut emissions and boost clean energy.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis awarded $21.6 million to 17 different communities across the state. The awards are federally funded through the Local IMPACT Accelerator Grant program.

“Colorado is at the forefront in connecting local governments with the investments needed to boost our clean energy economy, and protect our air quality," said Governor Polis. "Investments from the IMPACT Accelerator initiative assist Coloradans in transforming local communities by expanding housing options, creating clean transportation options and responsible land use to keep our communities and environment healthy for generations to come.”

The City of Manitou Springs will receive a little more than $1.5 million. That money will go towards passing a new transportation code, along with funding for projects to help create safer streets and ensure all city development supports walking and biking.

The Town of Victor is set to receive a little more than $3 million, which will go towards a new transportation policy that will help upgrade all roads for safer walking and biking.

The town also plans on using some of the money to fund a municipal solar power system along with energy improvements for city buildings.

An additional $30 million is expected to be awarded to local governments from the second application round for the program, which closed last fall.

To learn more about the grant, visit Colorado Energy Office's website.

