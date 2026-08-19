Two people who died in car crash identified by the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The two people who died in a crash along North Powers Boulevard on July 30 have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner.

In the early afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and North Powers Boulevard.

CSPD says that a truck pulling a trailer was driving east on Hwy 83 and hit the passenger side of a car turning left from westbound Hwy 83.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and she's been identified as Allysa Burgoon, 38. The passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

He was a 17-year-old, but his name will not be released. The driver of the truck refused to be taken to the hospital.

This is still an open and active investigation. CSPD says that this was the 37th and 38th traffic deaths, and at this time last year, there were 34 traffic deaths.

If you have any information about this crash, you're asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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