Two people who died in a crash in Pueblo West Thursday morning identified

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The two people who died following a crash in Pueblo West early Thursday morning have been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, they were 25-year-old Adrian Gallegos of Pueblo and 23-year-old Jeremiah Corbett of Pueblo West.

Background Information

Around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says an Audi Sedan was traveling south on McCulloch Boulevard, approaching Idaho Springs Drive in Pueblo West.

CSP says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to travel along the slight left curve of the road, causing the car to travel off the right side of the road.

They say the driver attempted to brake and steer to the left, causing the car to spin counterclockwise. It hit an electrical box, a bench and a trash can before it flipped.

CSP says that three of the four people in the car were ejected, including the driver.

The driver and one of the passengers, later identified as Gallegos and Corbett, died on the scene, and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The condition and names of the passengers taken to the hospital have not been released at this time.

CSP believes that excessive speed and intoxication are possible contributing factors in the crash, and asks that anyone who has information contact them at (719)544-2424. The case number is VC250228.

___

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.