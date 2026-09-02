Two people killed in a crash along Marksheffel Road, identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people who were killed in a crash along Marksheffel Boulevard on Monday have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner.

The two people in the crash were Francine Shumake, 53, and Brenda Freshour, 61, according to the El Paso County Coroner.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. south of East Gate Road, which is located southeast of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to a preliminary investigation by CSPD, a Toyota sedan that was traveling southbound on Marksheffel Road failed to negotiate a slight curve and drove into the northbound lane.

At that time, CSPD says the car hit a Chevy sedan that was traveling northbound.

Shumake and Freshour, who were in the Toyota, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD. Their names will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, two people in the Chevy were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Updates on their conditions have not been released at the time of this update.

___

Renovations Wrap Up At Fox Run Regional Park Renovations wrap up at Fox Run Regional Park

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.