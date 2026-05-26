AURORA, Colo. — Dozens of people were displaced and two were injured Tuesday morning when a fire ripped through an Aurora apartment building.

The fire was reported at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday at Aurora Meadows Apartments at 797 N. Dillon Way.



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Two people injured, dozens displaced in three-alarm apartment fire in Aurora

Firefighters needed to rescue several residents using ladders. The roof collapsed making it unsafe for firefighters to remain inside the building.

"The building was evacuated and despite aggressive interior fire attack, firefighters were forced to withdraw from the building and are fighting fire from the exterior," Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK, according to the fire department.

About 50 residents from 24 apartments were displaced due to the fire.

The fire department warned smoke would be visible to drivers on Interstate 225 just north of E. 6th Ave.

Aurora Fire Rescue will remain on scene putting out any hot spots through Tuesday morning and investigate what caused the fire.