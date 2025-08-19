Two people in Fremont County have died from the West Nile virus

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people have died from the West Nile virus, according to the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department says West Nile is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Officials say mosquito season in Colorado typically runs from late spring through early fall, with the highest risk of West Nile virus being from July through September.

While most people who get infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, officials say it can cause serious or potentially life-threatening illness. They say people ages 60 or older and those with certain medical conditions are at a greater risk.

Seek medical care if you experience the following after a mosquito bite:



fever

fatigue

severe headaches

muscle weakness

rash

stiff neck

changed mental state

confusion

Officials recommend doing the following to protect yourself:



Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. Follow label instructions.

Limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants and socks in areas with mosquito activity, and apply repellent to clothing.

Remove standing water from yards and gutters weekly. Treat water that can’t be drained with Bti larvicide. Install or repair window and door screens.



Paula Buser, the Public Health Director, released the following statement regarding these deaths:

We are deeply saddened by the two recent West Nile virus–related deaths in our community. This is a reminder of the seriousness of the disease, and I urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones." Paula Buser, Public Health Director

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.