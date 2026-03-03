Two people hospitalized after truck crashes into laundromat Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a laundromat, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a shopping center on South Circle Drive near Airport Road on the south east side of the city.
Police say the driver of the truck and a person inside the laundromat suffered serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
___
Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program
A Colorado Springs city council vote to ban car camping is raising questions for a local respite care provider working to launch the city's first safe-parking program.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.