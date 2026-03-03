Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people hospitalized after truck crashes into laundromat Monday evening

Two people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a laundromat in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a laundromat, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a shopping center on South Circle Drive near Airport Road on the south east side of the city.

Police say the driver of the truck and a person inside the laundromat suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

