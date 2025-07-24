Two human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Colorado, how to protect yourself

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Adams County, Colorado, according to state health officials.

Officials say mosquito season in Colorado typically runs from late spring through early fall, with the highest risk of West Nile virus being from July through September.

While most people who get infected with West Nile virus don't have symptoms, officials say it can cause serious or potentially life-threatening illness. They say people ages 60 or older and those with certain medical conditions are at a greater risk.

Seek medical care if you experience the following after a mosquito bite:



fever

severe headaches

confusion

“Mosquitoes are more than just an annoyance, they can pose a real danger,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). “We want people to get outside this summer, it’s Colorado, after all. Spend time outdoors, connect with others and enjoy the season. But we also want everyone to take simple steps to stay safe from West Nile virus. A little prevention goes a long way.”

Officials recommend doing the following to protect yourself:



Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. Follow label instructions.

Limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks in areas with mosquito activity and apply repellent to clothing.

Remove standing water from yards and gutters weekly. Treat water that can’t be drained with Bti larvicide. Install or repair window and door screens.



According to officials, Colorado has experienced significant West Nile virus seasons in the past, including in 2023 when the state had more than 600 cases and 51 deaths.

Although officials say there weren't as many cases in 2024, they can vary from season to season.

For weekly updates and additional information on West Nile virus, visit CDPHE's website.

