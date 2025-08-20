Two children recovering after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two children are recovering after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Milton E. Proby Parkway and Hancock Expressway on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to police, the children were crossing the street where there wasn't a crosswalk. They say the children have serious injuries, but they are expected to survive.

CSPD says the driver is not facing charges.

___

Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation It remains unclear how many Air Force Academy civilian faculty members have resigned this year, but Professor Brian Johns is among the ranks. Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.