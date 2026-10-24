Two car crashes in Colorado Springs end in fatalities overnight; impairment believed to be contributing factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were killed following two separate vehicle crashes in Colorado Springs overnight, and police said impairment may have been a contributing factor in both.

The first crash was reported at around 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of S. Chelton Road and Marlow Circle.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a single vehicle was traveling west on S. Chelton Road at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve. Police said the vehicle then struck a curb, rolled over and came to rest on Marlow Circle.

The passenger was ejected during the rollover and was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The driver, 20-year-old Karen Bustos, was later arrested for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. The driver was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Both speed and impairment are suspected contributing factors, police said.

The intersection of S. Chelton Road and Marlow Circle was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

The second crash happened at around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of E. Platte Avenue and Space Center Drive.

At the scene, officers found two vehicles had collided with each other. A preliminary investigation revealed a black car was traveling west on E. Platte Avenue approaching Space Center Drive, while a grey truck was traveling east on E. Platte Avenue and attempting to turn left onto northbound Space Center Drive.

The two vehicles collided within the intersection, according to a news release.

“At this time, impairment may be a contributing factor,” police said in a news release.

The intersection of E. Platte Avenue and Space Center Drive was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

The investigation into this second crash remains ongoing.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once family has been notified.

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