Twain Elementary School goes under lockdown protocol Wednesday, after threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Twain Elementary School was under a lockdown protocol on Wednesday morning following a possible threat.

The school is located on the east side of Colorado Springs, near Chelton Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to a Colorado Springs School District 11 spokesperson, the school went under lockdown around 11:15 after a reported bomb/shooting threat.

The school remained in lockdown while CSPD officers investigated, ultimately returning to normal status after the threat was found non-credible by CSPD.

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