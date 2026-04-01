Twain Elementary School goes under lockdown protocol Wednesday, after threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Twain Elementary School was under a lockdown protocol on Wednesday morning following a possible threat.
The school is located on the east side of Colorado Springs, near Chelton Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.
According to a Colorado Springs School District 11 spokesperson, the school went under lockdown around 11:15 after a reported bomb/shooting threat.
The school remained in lockdown while CSPD officers investigated, ultimately returning to normal status after the threat was found non-credible by CSPD.
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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial
The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison.
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