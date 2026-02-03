Traveling exhibit about the Holocaust on display at Pueblo's Rawlings Library

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For the next six weeks, a traveling exhibit about the Holocaust will be on display at the Rawlings Library in downtown Pueblo.

It's called 'Americans and the Holocaust.' It comes from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

The Pueblo City County Library District is one of 50 libraries across the U.S. to host this impactful display. The exhibit focuses on the people in the U.S. who took action in response to Nazism.

"Learning from history and making sure it doesn't repeat itself is important, so learning from this history, learning from our response, learning what we learn from the Holocaust and what happened and (the) travesty that happened from that and making sure we don't repeat it is extremely important," said Nick Potter with the Pueblo City County Library District.

The exhibit is free to visit and will be open from Thursday, February 5 to Thursday, March 19. For more information about the exhibit, visit the Pueblo City County Library District's website.

