COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — Construction on Galley Road starts back up Monday as Colorado Springs Utilities starts the final portion of the Galley Road Water Main Improvement Project.

Crews say they believe the work will last about two weeks, weather permitting. During those two weeks, Galley Road will have one lane open in each direction between Wooten Road and Babcock Road.

Colorado Springs Utilities Map of detour and lane shifts during the final portion of the Galley Road Water Main Project.

The week after, December 7th, Babcock Road will be closed between Galley Road and Geiger Boulevard. Drivers will need to us Wooten Road and Geiger Boulevard as a detour route.

Utilities says the final portion of this project will connect the new and upgraded water main to the existing system.

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