Traffic impacted near N. Academy and Galley as police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple lanes of traffic are shut down along Galley Road between N. Academy and Potter as police investigate a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

They said a person was hit by a vehicle. The call came in at 7:17 p.m.

The pedestrian is seriously hurt, according to police. That person has been taken to the hospital.

In an update around 8:30 p.m., police confirmed this was a hit-and-run crash, and the driver did not remain on scene. No suspect vehicle details have been released at the time of this article's update.

Traffic barricades are up in the area.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated.

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