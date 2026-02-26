Touch aquarium Jungle Reef in Colorado Springs announces opening date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After multiple delays, a new attraction is set to open at a Colorado Springs mall next month!

Jungle Reef, an interactive touch aquarium, will be opening its second location at the Chapel Hills Mall with a grand opening scheduled for March 20. The first location was opened in El Paso, Texas, in 2024.

"Building this new location has been an extremely fun journey,” said Jon Hepworth, co-founder of Jungle Reef. “We’ve encountered some extra construction needs along the way, which pushed back our timeline, but we couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors here in Colorado Springs.”

Originally, the business was set to open in summer 2025, but a stop work order was issued tied to permit issues. The business later announced in a press release that it would open in January 2026. That date was then pushed to February, according to social media posts, but the owners now see March 20 as a firm opening date.

Guests of all ages will be able to:

• See fascinating creatures in carefully designed habitats that resemble their natural environments.

• Learn from passionate caretakers about each animal’s story, behavior, and role in the ecosystem.

• Touch and interact with a variety of animals—including stingrays, snakes, birds, and small mammals—through guided feeding and play experiences.

"More than just an aquarium, Jungle Reef is also a home for rescue animals that can no longer survive in the wild," part of a news release from Jungle Reef reads. "By combining animal care, conservation, and interactive education, the attraction fosters meaningful connections between visitors and wildlife."

According to a social media post, if you purchase tickets online before March 20 using code EARLYBIRD20 you can get a 20 percent discount. Click here to purchase tickets.

