Too early? Unusually warm winter causes Colorado plants to emerge from dormancy

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a cause and effect happening because of Colorado’s unusually warm winter.

Plants and trees are coming out of dormancy very early.

In mid-February, midwinter, some trees are even blossoming.

"It is an unusual year," said members of the Horticultural Arts Society who were out making plans for the vegetable section of the City Demonstration Garden.

"Definitely the plants are coming up. A lot of the flowers a month early," said Barb Valentine, Horticultural Art Society,President.

She noticed a daffodil about to bloom.

"I was hoping it was just leaves and no bud, but it's budding, so it'll flower," Valentine said.

There are plants meant to bloom early, but February seems too early.

"We definitely have had questions from folks coming in concerned or confused or do I do something different because it's warm mixed with cold rather than cold mixed with warm," said Emma Seibert, Head Grower at Rick's Garden Center.

The pros at Rick's Garden Center are experiencing the same thing with their plants.

"Evidence right here. We've got spring bulbs that wouldn't normally be turning green," Seibert said while pointing to a raised flower bed with tulips emerging.

It's not typical, so they have done a series of posts on their Instagram page for locals asking questions.

"Do I trim it? Do I leave it? Do I mulch it? What do I do," Seibert said.

The best option is a simple frame and frost covering pulled over it. Mulch can insulate but also causes another problem.

"If you add too much mulch, you're also locking in any more moisture and that is a lot of potential for rot anywhere down below," Seibert said.

It has also been very dry, which means doing some winter watering when there is a string of warm days.

"The dryness is 100% a factor when it comes to how well the plants will do this summer," Seibert said.

Plants clearly take their cue from warmth and sunshine. There's a lot of it this winter. On the calendar, spring is a month away.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

