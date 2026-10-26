Toddler found safe after being reported missing a year ago; mother and grandfather facing charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A toddler who had been missing since November 2025 has been found safe and returned to their custodial parent.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a suspected custody violation of a court order involving a toddler. The child’s mother, 30-year-old Aleyha Murphy didn’t comply with the court order and didn’t return the child, according to EPSO.

Deputies say several attempts to find Murphy and the child were unsuccessful.

Colorado Springs Police found and arrested Murphy August 22, 2026. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail for violation a custody order, according to EPSO. She was released on a $2,000 bond but the toddler was not with her.

The Sheriff’s Office said September 9, 2026, they executed a search warrant at Murphy’s residence on Rubicon Drive in unincorporated El Paso County. They said they found an address of interest in Aurora, Colorado associated with the child’s grandfather.

They said they contacted the Aurora Police Department’s Fugitives and Narcotics Unit which helped to confirm the child’s location.

A SWAT team was called out and the child was recovered on October 8.

The child’s grandfather, 54-year-old David McGhee was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail. He is charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempt to influence a public servant, and harboring a minor. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

The child was returned to the custodial parent.

“I want to thank our detectives for their diligence, persistence, and commitment throughout this investigation to ensure the child was safely found and reunited with their custodial parent,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Aurora Police Department, Denver Metro SWAT, and all our partner agencies who provided invaluable assistance and resources. Their collaboration and dedication were instrumental in bringing this case to a safe resolution and ensuring the child’s well-being.”

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