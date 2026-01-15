Tips for sticking to your financial resolutions in the New Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many people start the new year with financial resolutions, but for those living paycheck to paycheck, saving money can feel like an impossible goal.

According to a report from Bank of America Institute, one in four Americans is living paycheck to paycheck, making it challenging to even think about building savings.

Despite these financial pressures, people continue to set ambitious money goals for the new year. A survey from Fidelity found the top three financial resolutions remain consistent year over year:

44% of people want to save more money

36% want to pay down debt

30% simply want to spend less

News5 spoke with Alex Roca, host of Women Talk Money with Fidelity Investments, about how to make financial resolutions more achievable. She recommends starting with clear, realistic goals and focusing on small milestones.

"It can feel less overwhelming and much more achievable. The biggest way to stick to that resolution is to keep it simple," Roca said.

Roca had some more specific advice when it comes to what goals the folks at Fidelity recommend.

"We suggest keeping your essential expenses, things like housing, food, utilities, those kinds of things to 60 percent of your take-home pay," Roca explained. "If you can get that down to 50 percent... even better. That way you can pay your bills but still have room to save for retirement, plan for any short-term goals and still have enough left over for the fun extras."

The study found that rising prices, unexpected expenses, and healthcare costs continue to strain household budgets heading into 2026.

“Our study actually found that over half of Americans feel overwhelmed by their finances, and nearly a third described their relationship with money as stressful,” Roca added. “With prices rising, unexpected expenses popping up, and healthcare costs continuing to climb, it’s no wonder that it is a top priority heading into 2026.”

Roca said the findings show many people want a greater sense of control over their finances, and setting financial resolutions can be a starting point.

“People just want to feel more in control, and making a financial resolution is one way to take that first step,” Roca stated.

Roca said most financial goals start with a budget.

"I know it's not most people's favorite word, but it is the foundation for everything else<" Roca said of setting a budget.

Roca also encouraged people to give savings a clear purpose.

“Whether that’s an emergency savings account or maybe something fun like a vacation, give it a name,” Alex said with a smile. “Having that clear goal makes everyday decisions a lot easier.”

Long-term saving remains important as well, Roca said, pointing to workplace retirement plans and individual retirement accounts.

“You’re going to want to remember to grow your money,” Alex included. “These are a great way to start saving for that future.”

Fidelity is promoting free resources during January, which the company designates as Financial Wellness Month. Click here for more resources from Fidelity.

Roca also pushed back against the idea that it may be too late to begin saving.

“The answer is no, absolutely not,” Roca said of it being too late to start saving. “We’d rather you start today than not start at all. Even $20 a month is going to make a difference. Just start where you are.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

