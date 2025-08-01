Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thursday marks 154 years since the City of Colorado Springs was founded

Colorado Springs
Garden of the Gods, with a snowy Pikes Peak in the background
Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday marks 154 years since the City of Colorado Springs was officially founded! On July 31, 1871, workers for General William Jackson Palmer placed the first railroad stake in the city.

Since then, Colorado Springs has become the second largest city in the state with a population of nearly 500,000.

