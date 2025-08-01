Thursday marks 154 years since the City of Colorado Springs was founded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday marks 154 years since the City of Colorado Springs was officially founded! On July 31, 1871, workers for General William Jackson Palmer placed the first railroad stake in the city.

Since then, Colorado Springs has become the second largest city in the state with a population of nearly 500,000.

___

Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings Victor, Colorado's last gold mining town, receives $50,000 grant to restore historic buildings as the community works to revitalize while addressing housing affordability challenges. Historic Colorado mining town gets grant to revive blighted buildings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.