Three Fort Carson active duty soldiers convicted of poaching five mule deer

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Three active duty soldiers at Fort Carson have been convicted of poaching four mule deer at the Mountain Post and one on state land.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the investigation began in November, 2024 after a hunter reported finding a buck that looked like it had been poached.
When investigators showed up, they found the animal partially processed, with only select cuts of meat and the antlers removed. They found a second deer in the same condition about 100 yards away from the buck.
Investigators found social media images that identified Army Sergeant Jacob Curtis Keyser, and an accomplice, Army Staff Sergeant Juan Salcedo as suspects.
Search warrants for Keyser, his vehicle and cell phone identified evidence of poaching. Investigators also confirmed a third soldier, whose name was not released, was also involved.
The soldiers are facing the following:
- Keyser
- 30 wildlife charges
- fined $19,005
- issued 180 suspension points
- forfeiture of his hunting rifle
- Salcedo
- 15 charges
- fined $8,817
- issued 65 suspension points
- third soldier
- $900 fine
The three soldiers now face possible lifetime hunting and fishing bans across all 50 states.
