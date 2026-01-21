Three Fort Carson active duty soldiers convicted of poaching five mule deer

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Three active duty soldiers at Fort Carson have been convicted of poaching four mule deer at the Mountain Post and one on state land.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the investigation began in November, 2024 after a hunter reported finding a buck that looked like it had been poached.

When investigators showed up, they found the animal partially processed, with only select cuts of meat and the antlers removed. They found a second deer in the same condition about 100 yards away from the buck.

Investigators found social media images that identified Army Sergeant Jacob Curtis Keyser, and an accomplice, Army Staff Sergeant Juan Salcedo as suspects.

Search warrants for Keyser, his vehicle and cell phone identified evidence of poaching. Investigators also confirmed a third soldier, whose name was not released, was also involved.

The soldiers are facing the following:



Keyser

30 wildlife charges fined $19,005 issued 180 suspension points forfeiture of his hunting rifle

Salcedo

15 charges fined $8,817 issued 65 suspension points

third soldier

$900 fine



The three soldiers now face possible lifetime hunting and fishing bans across all 50 states.

___

She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up.' Just weeks after a rattlesnake bite nearly killed her, 10-year-old Juliette Schubert was back competing in rodeos. This inspiring story of resilience shows how she not only got back on her horse but went on to become an all-around champion. She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up'.

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.