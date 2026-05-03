Thousands of volunteers take part in Colorado Springs CityServe Day service projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thousands of volunteers spent their Saturday giving back to the Colorado Springs community during CityServe Day, completing more than 100 service projects across the city.

Volunteers worked at parks, schools, neighborhoods, and local nonprofits throughout the Pikes Peak region as part of the annual initiative, which ran May 1-2.

The event brought together more than 70 businesses, 60 churches, and community members to address some of the region's most pressing needs.

CityServe Day is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation and COSILoveYou, with this year's event presented by Norwood Development Group.

One local organization, Love Your Neighbor, spent the day building bunk beds for families across the Pikes Peak region. The organization has participated in CityServe Day since 2017.

"It's important for people to feel that they are seen, that they're loved, and that they are heard. I think it's important for our community to know that people do care and that we are here to meet them where they are in life." Patsy Woods, Director of Love Your Neighbor

50 volunteers came out to support Love Your Neighbor during CityServe Day. Since 2017, the organization has built more than 1,700 beds for people across the community.

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