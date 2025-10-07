Thousands of donations during fifth annual 'Balltoberfest' in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Saturday, thousands of basketballs, soccer balls and footballs were donated at the fifth annual "Balltoberfest."

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) worked with SCHEELS to give back to kids in the community. It's all a part of the "Play COS" program.

More than 9,000 balls had already been collected, but the main event of the morning was Colorado's Flight for Life helicopter dropping the 10,000th ball.

Some officers say having something like this in the field can make for a special connection with kids.

"Back when I was on patrol, I used to have a trunk full of the balls, and we'd just stop and play with the kids and throw a football around or a basketball and had a great time," said Sgt. Ronnie Taylor with CSPD's Community Relations Unit.

Families and local businesses also donated to the cause.

