'This is my home': German immigrant becomes U.S. citizen after 16-year journey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Every year, thousands of immigrants become U.S. citizens through naturalization.

According to the USCIS, the country welcomed 818,500 new citizens in fiscal year 2024. The naturalization ceremony happens across the nation and around the world.

In Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Library District hosted a naturalization ceremony on July 25. 34 people from 20 different home countries became American citizens.

News5 met Caroline Rudzinski, who moved to the United States from Germany 16 years ago.

"Nervous, excited and ready," said Rudzinski.

She says she moved to the U.S. with her first husband in 2009.

"He was deployed and passed away," said Rudzinski.

Healing took time, but she says she knew the U.S. became her home. After 16 years, she was finally able to become a naturalized citizen.

"Relieved and happy," said Rudzinski. "Finally feeling like a part, not an outsider."

